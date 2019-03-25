Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Mills. View Sign

Beverly Joyce Mills, 57, of Rosepine, LA, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Alexandria, LA. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27 from 11am until time of service at Christway Church. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 27 at 1pm at Christway Church.

Interment will be at Lonestar Cemetery. Rev. Vic Warrick and Rev. Jeff Maddox will officiate.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Terry Wayne Mills of Rosepine, LA; one daughter, Falon Nicole Drake & Taylor of DeRidder, LA; two sons, Jeremy William Maddox & Treasure Elizabeth of Hicks, LA and Jeffrey Wayne Maddox & Leilani of DeRidder, LA; one step-daughter, Jeanette Mills of Altoona, PA; one step-son, Matthew Mills of Altoona, LA; and ten grandchildren, Kennedie, Raegan, Jackson, Russell, Violet, Lily, Isaac, Iris, Jace, and Victoria.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruby & Eugene Reed; her sister, Cindy Drake; and her brother, Tony Reed.

