Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Billy Wayne Moses, 79, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on, Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Jo Moses of DeRidder, LA; sons, Douglas Moses and Natasha of DeRidder, LA, Paul Lynn Moses of Baker, LA, Donald Ray Moses of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Sheri Renee Keel and Tim of Deridder, LA, Rebecca Ann Stracner and Todd of DeRidder, LA, Regina Gayle Moses of DeRidder, LA; stepchildren, Johnny Lewis of Alexandria, LA, Joey Lewis and Linda of DeRidder, LA, James Lewis & Amy of Milwaukee, WI; brother, Charles Ray Moses and Ellie of Baytown, TX; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Earble Moses; sisters, Delores Taylor and Elsie Adams; brother, James Moses.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 21, 2020 also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Pastors David and Angie Owens will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Billy Lewis, Logan Lewis, Chance Stracner, Brandon Moses, Chris Moses, and Reese Franklin. Burial will follow at Whitaker Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News on May 20, 2020
