Eloise was born in Ballinger, Texas on June 24, 1926. She moved to Merryville, Louisiana when she was 12 and lived there for 70 years before moving to Brenham, Texas in 2008. She was a member of Merryville United Methodist Church in Merryville, Louisiana, where she was the pianist for 40 years and taught Sunday School. When she moved to Brenham, she became a member of First United Methodist Church. She attended business school in Tyler, Texas and worked as an accountant at Boise Cascade for 25 years.

She was passionate about her family and enjoyed having everyone together. Eloise had a life enriched by many friends and delighted in hearing their stories; she was a great listener. Her humor, sass and contagious laugh made her a joy to be around. After retirement, she traveled extensively and enjoyed learning about different cultures and meeting new people. She was an avid reader all of her life and every book she read was her new favorite.

She is survived by three children; Cindy (Robert) Nash of Chappell Hill, Texas, Bobby Carmen of Merryville, Louisiana, and Melinda (George) Fuller of Merryville, Louisiana. She was the beloved grandmother to ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren, who considered her the "grandest Grand."

She was preceded in death by husband, Robert J. Carmen, and by her parents, Irene and Bob Carsey, sister, Betty Carsey, brother, LS 'Bob' Carsey, and aunt, Ruby Head.

Eloise has passed from this world, leaving us with the essence of her beautiful spirit and the love of family.

The visitation will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 pm – 4 pm at Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham, Texas 77833.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Merryville United Methodist Church in Merryville, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:



Merryville United Methodist Church

PO Box 292

Merryville, LA 70653



First United Methodist Church, Brenham

408 North Baylor Street

Brenham, TX 77833



Festival Hill, James Dick Foundation

PO Box 89

Round Top, TX 78954



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 979-836-4564.

