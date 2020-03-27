Guest Book View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 (337)-463-7428 Graveside service 10:00 AM Beauregard Cemetery DeRidder , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie Scallon Hayes, 77, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Lake Charles, LA. Bobbie, the daughter of L. G. and Gwendolyn (Bertrand) Scallon was born on February 12, 1943, in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Private family graveside service will be Friday, March 27, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA with Rev. George Lee Glass officiating, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.

Bobbie was a graduate of DeRidder High school, class of 1960. She was a bookkeeper and owner operator of Sonshine Christian Bookstore. The light of her life was her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was called Nannie by her grands and great-grands. She served with the Elders Ministry and Prayer Ministry at Grace Church in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Left to cherish her memory are husband of 59 years, Jerome Hayes of DeRidder, LA; sons, Stuart Hayes and wife Kim of DeRidder, Robert Hayes and wife Angela of DeRidder, David Hayes and wife Bridget of DeRidder, Doug Hayes and wife Sam of DeRidder; brother, Louis Scallon and wife Wilma of DeRidder; sisters, Pamela Lambert of DeRidder, Gwenda White and husband Bryan of DeRidder, Janet Alston and husband Morrell of DeRidder; sisters-in-law, Judy Scallon (wife of Larry) of DeRidder, Linda Hayes of DeRidder; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her father, L. G. Scallon; mother, Gwendolyn B. Scallon; and brother, Larry B. Scallon.

In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made to the Soul Soup, call 337.221.3073 or mail donations to Soul Soup C/O Grace Church, 111 South Texas Street, DeRidder, LA 70634. The family would appreciate cards and messages of support during this difficult time.

