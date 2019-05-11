Bobbie Alston Spivey, 84, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14 from 5-8pm at Unity Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 15 at 11am at Unity Baptist Church. Interment will be at Newlin Cemetery. Rev. Roger Gill and Rev. Sam Carroll will officiate.
Bobbie is survived by her husband, Ronald Spivey of DeRidder, LA; two daughters, Paula Davis of DeRidder, LA and Sheila Bryson & Roger of DeRidder, LA; two sons, Tony Spivey & Charlene of Lufkin, TX and Edwin Spivey & Renee of DeRidder, LA; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Arlene Cornwell of Merryville, LA; and one brother, Jack Alston & Joyce of Singer, LA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and son, Ronnie Spivey.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from May 11 to May 18, 2019