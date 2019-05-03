Memorial services for Bruce Leslie Willis Sr., 76, of DeRidder were held at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 10 A.M. Services were under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.
Bruce was born on January 10, 1942 in Leesville, Louisiana. He passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in DeRidder, Louisiana.
Mr. Willis was a retired Chief Warrant Officer from the United States Army as a Helicopter Pilot. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star and Cross Of Gallantry. He was a craftsman, carpenter and collector; an avid sportsman and fisherman, storyteller and teacher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Bruce Willis, Jr.; brothers, Eugene Willis, Danny Willis and Tommy Willis and sister, Alberta Brister.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kulish-Willis; son, Daniel Willis of Kenner, LA; daughters, Patty Willis of Texas, Christina Willis of Baton Rouge, LA and Sarah Willis of Marysville, WA; brother, Kenneth Willis of Pitkin, LA; sisters, Sandra Brinkley of Simpson, LA and Opal Dowden of Leesville, LA; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from May 3 to May 9, 2019