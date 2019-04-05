Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buck Ashworth. View Sign

Buck Ashworth, 77, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.



Buck was loved by all the knew him. He loved the Lord and loved to spend time with family and go deer hunting.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 48 years, Kathy Ashworth of DeRidder, LA; sons, Dale Ashworth and Laurie of Merryville, LA, James "Peanut" Ashworth and Janet of DeRidder, LA, Bryan Ashworth and Cheryl of DeRidder, LA, Tommy Ashworth and Carolyn of Shreveport, LA, Dale Sharp and Amy of Dry Creek, LA; daughter, Melissa Lange and David of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Aubrey Ashworth of Sugartown, LA and Wayne Ashworth and Shawnee of Leesville, LA; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Henderson and Beulah Ashworth; brothers, Herman Ashworth and Danny Ashworth; sister, Sister Dowden.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Christway Church in DeRidder, LA and will continue at 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Funeral service will start at 2:00 PM. Pastor Vic Warrick will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jonathan Ashworth, Landan Ashworth, Dustin Lange, Dakota Lange, Mason Lange, Mat Sharp, Landon Fontenot, William Dunham. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

