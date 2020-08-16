Buford Wayne Alston, age 88, of Lake Charles, Louisiana passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Montalba, TX. Buford was born February 4, 1932 in DeRidder to Rufus Willie and Nettie Jewell Mitchell Alston.
Buford was a native of DeRidder and resident of Lake Charles. Growing up on a farm, Buford herded free-range cattle and sheep by horseback. He was a graduate of DeRidder High School, Class of 1951. After graduating high school, he enlisted into the United States Air Force and then served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Just five days prior to being deployed to Korea, he married his wife, Barbara Ann Townsley.
He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 01 in Lake Charles, he was an active member and Deacon at Boulevard Baptist Church for 60 years, and a current member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Lake Charles. Buford was also a Royal Ambassador and Boy Scouts Leader, taking them camping and being a Christian role model.
Buford had many hobbies that included boating, hunting, camping, and the outdoors. Animals, pets, and wildlife had a special place in his heart. He taught many kids to water ski but never skied himself. One of his favorite times to share with his wife was growing, showing and sharing roses. Having a love for roses, he was a member of the America Rose Society, Southwest Louisiana Rose Society and was an accredited Consulting Rosarian. He was known to have built all of the display tables for the rose shows.
Buford was a self-reliant, independent, family man who took care of both his family and extended family. His greatest joy was a spending time with his family. Buford's lifetime work and passion was genealogy where his research of his family and extended family lineage dates from the 1200's to the present 2020.
Throughout Buford's lifetime he never stopped tinkering, always taking things apart and rebuilding them, he always invented a way from scratch to make things work.This was a skill that served him well in maintaining an always expanding fleet of LPG barges and ultimately managing a LPG marine terminal and tank farm. After 30 years, Buford retried from Lawrence Oil Inc. and Hollywood Marine, Inc.
In his youth he built his own hobby car; four wheels with a flat wood body and an old car engine he fully rebuilt. This hobby car carried him and his friends down country roads and on occasion they would remove the wheels and take it down the train tracks.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Barbara Ann Townsley Alston of Lake Charles, two sons; Mickey Wayne Alston and wife Julie Richard Alston of Baton Rouge and Brian Keith Alston and wife Patricia Gayle Alston of Montalba, TX; four grandchildren, Nikki Sue Richard Alston, Colby Wayne Alston, Amanda Alston Link and husband Edwin, and Jessica Renee' Alston and husband Blake Nicholson; 10 great grandchildren; one sister, Patsy Ruth Alston Brown of Lake Charles; one sister-in-law, Edna Faye Randall Alston of Cleveland, TN; three nephews, Richard Brown, Robert Alston, and Raymond Alston.
Buford is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Alston and Nettie Jewell Mitchell Alston; one granddaughter, Kara Ann Alston; one brother, Elvin Reo Alston; and one brother-in-law, Robert Walter Brown.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles beginning at 6:00pm until 7:00pm and will resume on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 9:00am until the time of service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am in the funeral home. Interment will be in Old Cypress Cemetery in DeRidder at 3:30pm. Rev. Michael Shamblin will officiate at the services.
The family wishes for family and friends to be safe and healthy during these unprecedented times. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we ask those exhibiting symptoms, feeling ill or high risk for illness to please send your love and support from a distance and join us for services electronically on J. E. Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles Facebook Page.
