Cala Sue Cline Atteberry
Cala Sue Cline Atteberry, 73, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, October 19, 2020. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of fifty years, Rick Atteberry of DeRidder, LA; son, Eric Atteberry of Helendale, CA; daughter, Mari Anne Johnson and Scott of Lafayette, LA; brothers, Don Cline and Libby, and Randy Cline and Earline all of DeRidder, LA; Grandchildren, Aiden and Blaise Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George, III and Mary "Bonnie" Cline. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother George Glass will officiate the service. Guests are invited to wear Cala Sue's favorite color, purple, to the service.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Memories & Condolences

October 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We will miss you, Cala. Condolences to Rick and family.
Amy & Mickey Cotham
Friend
