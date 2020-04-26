Guest Book View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Doyle, 91, of DeRidder, LA, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family, after bravely battling leukemia.



Carl was born in Merryville, LA, on September 16, 1928 to Lonnie and Mary Doyle, both of whom preceded him in death.



Carl was a husband to Geneva (Neva) Doyle for fifty years and eleven days. Their love was the truest love found on this earth and that love built and raised our family. He was Daddy to five strong, loving children, Barbara Irene White, husband Lee Sherman, Patricia Ann Lampin, husband Willie Lampin, Leonard Doyle, wife Glenda Doyle and Jennice Willis, husband Glen Willis and one son which preceded him in death, Wilbert Doyle, Pawpaw to fourteen grandchildren, one which preceded him in death, Kevin Ray Lampin, all of whom he adored. He was also known as Pawpaw to thirty-one great grandchildren and thirty-five great, great grandchildren all of whom he loved very much.



Carl was a family man and after losing the love of his life to cancer he became friends with Etah Woodard. They dated and then married to have seventeen adventurous years together. They started attending The First Pentecostal Church of DeRidder and became members. He was loved by all who attended church with him, and he looked forward to Sunday School and church every week. They shared their lives, their families and he was loved and adored by all.



Carl loved his siblings and as the oldest of nine, he was their rock and watched over them all. He was preceded in death by his three sisters, Doris Johnson, Marie Joy and Dorothy Atkinson. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Doyle, Donald Wayne Doyle and Billy Doyle. He and his brothers Alford Lee Doyle and his wife Natalie and Kenneth Wayne Doyle (Stevie) and his wife Claudia had many adventures together. He loved visiting and learning about his family history with Stevie and Claudia. He was Uncle Carl to many nieces and nephews, and they all loved him very much.



He was a



After leaving the Air Force with an honorable discharge he spent the rest of his life as a carpenter. He was hard working and could out work just about anyone. He was always the first to jump up and get what was needed or do what was needed. He worked many years with his son Wilbert Doyle and his son-in-love Glen Willis. They built many beautiful homes together in our community and other places. They also fished and hunted together which he talked about all the time. He was more than just family to them; he was their best friend.



Carl Doyle is and will always be our family's hero! He was a man of honor and integrity and expected the same from his family. He was quiet, kind, humble and had the most compassionate and loving heart of any man we have known. His capacity to love had no borders and he taught us all what unconditional love truly meant. He walked closely with the Lord and the last words he spoke were prayers for his family. His family always came first with only God before us and he never failed to show it. He was proud of where he came from and the family that God had given him to love and care for. He honored the Lord in his actions, not just his words. His character was beyond reproach and his life is a testimony to what a man should be.



Carl was loved and adored by everyone who was blessed to share life with him. He inspired us all to be better and to do better. We are who we are because of the way he loved us. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones and all that know him.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

Carl Doyle, 91, of DeRidder, LA, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family, after bravely battling leukemia.Carl was born in Merryville, LA, on September 16, 1928 to Lonnie and Mary Doyle, both of whom preceded him in death.Carl was a husband to Geneva (Neva) Doyle for fifty years and eleven days. Their love was the truest love found on this earth and that love built and raised our family. He was Daddy to five strong, loving children, Barbara Irene White, husband Lee Sherman, Patricia Ann Lampin, husband Willie Lampin, Leonard Doyle, wife Glenda Doyle and Jennice Willis, husband Glen Willis and one son which preceded him in death, Wilbert Doyle, Pawpaw to fourteen grandchildren, one which preceded him in death, Kevin Ray Lampin, all of whom he adored. He was also known as Pawpaw to thirty-one great grandchildren and thirty-five great, great grandchildren all of whom he loved very much.Carl was a family man and after losing the love of his life to cancer he became friends with Etah Woodard. They dated and then married to have seventeen adventurous years together. They started attending The First Pentecostal Church of DeRidder and became members. He was loved by all who attended church with him, and he looked forward to Sunday School and church every week. They shared their lives, their families and he was loved and adored by all.Carl loved his siblings and as the oldest of nine, he was their rock and watched over them all. He was preceded in death by his three sisters, Doris Johnson, Marie Joy and Dorothy Atkinson. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Doyle, Donald Wayne Doyle and Billy Doyle. He and his brothers Alford Lee Doyle and his wife Natalie and Kenneth Wayne Doyle (Stevie) and his wife Claudia had many adventures together. He loved visiting and learning about his family history with Stevie and Claudia. He was Uncle Carl to many nieces and nephews, and they all loved him very much.He was a WWII Veteran and was so honored to have served his country as a sergeant in the United States Air Force . His specialty was a Radiosonde Operator and he has told us many stories about his life in the service. He received the Army of Occupation Medal-Japan as well as the World War II Victory Medal while in service.After leaving the Air Force with an honorable discharge he spent the rest of his life as a carpenter. He was hard working and could out work just about anyone. He was always the first to jump up and get what was needed or do what was needed. He worked many years with his son Wilbert Doyle and his son-in-love Glen Willis. They built many beautiful homes together in our community and other places. They also fished and hunted together which he talked about all the time. He was more than just family to them; he was their best friend.Carl Doyle is and will always be our family's hero! He was a man of honor and integrity and expected the same from his family. He was quiet, kind, humble and had the most compassionate and loving heart of any man we have known. His capacity to love had no borders and he taught us all what unconditional love truly meant. He walked closely with the Lord and the last words he spoke were prayers for his family. His family always came first with only God before us and he never failed to show it. He was proud of where he came from and the family that God had given him to love and care for. He honored the Lord in his actions, not just his words. His character was beyond reproach and his life is a testimony to what a man should be.Carl was loved and adored by everyone who was blessed to share life with him. He inspired us all to be better and to do better. We are who we are because of the way he loved us. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones and all that know him.Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Published in Deridder Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close