Carl Melvin Jordan, 85, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019,

Carl served in the United States Army for three years. He was a member of the Sugartown Masonic Lodge and served as Master for 2 years and was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. He retired from both Cameron Iron Workers in Houston, TX and The Beauregard Parish Police Jury in DeRidder, LA. In his spare time, Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Zela Gill Jordan of DeRidder, LA; daughter, Carla Jordan Mason of Vivian, LA; brother, Calvin Jordan & Jerry of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Leslie Mason Martin and T. J. of Gray, TX, Brittany Alison Mason of Vivian, LA and Jordan Brianne Mason and fiancé Wade Thompson of Vivian, LA; great grandchildren, Braylen Hindsman, Miley, Addy, Julian Martin all of Gray, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Evelyn Jordan; mother and father-in-law; John and Irene Gill; and son-in-law, Les Mason.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Smyrna Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Brother Tim Lee and Brother Frank Ott will officiate the service. Masonic and Military Honors to follow at Graveside. Pallbearers will be Brady Ashworth, David Anderson, Grady Collins. T.J. Martin, Wade Thompson and Ralph Weldon. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.

The family would like to give thanks to; Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and their staff, especially nurse Rebecca and Lily Beth; the staff of Westwood Manor Nursing Home; and Amy from the Heart of Hospice for their tender and loving care.

