Carla Terrelle Mitchell Miers, 60, of DeRidder, LA passed from this life on Monday, October 19, 2020.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of forty years, David Miers of Singer, LA; sons, Chris Miers, Brandon Miers, Kelsy Miers, all of Singer, LA; mother, Juanita Mitchell of DeRidder, LA; sister, Richelle Plummer and Michael of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren, Gabriel Marcello, Andrew Miers, Blayke Pardue, Kimberly Miers; mother- in -law, Arlene Miers of DeRidder, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Gus Mitchell.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Singer Baptist Church in Singer, LA. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM also at Singer Baptist Church. Brother Mark Schultz and Brother George Glass will officiate he service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Newlin Cemetery in Singer, LA.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



