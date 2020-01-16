Carolyn Fay Puckett, 71, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 in Alexandria, LA.
Visitation will be Friday, January 17 from 6-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 18 at 2pm at Sweet Home Baptist Church 501 Carlisle St., DeRidder, LA. Rev. Kenneth Seastrunk will officiate. Graveside service will be Monday, January 20 at 2pm at St. John Community Baptist Cemetery in Delhi, LA. Rev. Rodney McFarland will officiate.
Fay is survived by her four daughters, LaSandra Jones of DeRidder, LA, Sherry Jones of Leesville, LA, Kimberly Jones of Leesville, LA, and Shandla Johnson & Demari of Queen Creek, AZ; two sons, Garland Jones of San Antonio, TX and Carlos Puckett & Johnese of DeRidder, LA; two step- daughters, Elonda Floyd & Dahryl of Columbus, GA and Janice Puckett of Columbus, GA; two step- sons, Willie Puckett, III & Jill of Detroit, MI and Timothy Puckett of Columbus, GA; twenty-seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie L. Puckett, Jr.; her parents, William & Louise Tutt;
and her brother, Carl E. Tutt.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Deridder Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020