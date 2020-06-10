Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Carolyn Jean Vaughn, 85, who died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital.
Rev. Jimmy Broussard, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to service time. Graveside services will take place Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder.
Mrs. Vaughn is survived by three daughters, Linda Marie Bell and her husband Bill of Lake Charles, Judianne Wright of Lake Charles, Nicole Cannon and her husband Stephen of Crowley; her son-in-law, Ray Wright of Lake Charles; 4 grandchildren, Ray "Peanut" Wright, Audra LaBiche, Dalton Wright and Lydia Wright; 2 great-grandchildren, Noah LaBiche and Wyatt Hermis; numerous nieces and nephews; her best friend of over 50 years, Doris Rogers of Lake Charles; her fury friend, Beau.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. "Tee" Vaughn, Jr.; four infant children; one sister, Betty Connell; two brothers, Ron and John Harris.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526,337-783-3313.
Rev. Jimmy Broussard, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to service time. Graveside services will take place Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder.
Mrs. Vaughn is survived by three daughters, Linda Marie Bell and her husband Bill of Lake Charles, Judianne Wright of Lake Charles, Nicole Cannon and her husband Stephen of Crowley; her son-in-law, Ray Wright of Lake Charles; 4 grandchildren, Ray "Peanut" Wright, Audra LaBiche, Dalton Wright and Lydia Wright; 2 great-grandchildren, Noah LaBiche and Wyatt Hermis; numerous nieces and nephews; her best friend of over 50 years, Doris Rogers of Lake Charles; her fury friend, Beau.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. "Tee" Vaughn, Jr.; four infant children; one sister, Betty Connell; two brothers, Ron and John Harris.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526,337-783-3313.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.