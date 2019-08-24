Carolyn Gunn McCaig passed from this life on August 23rd, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, Stella and Donald Gunn; and her younger sister, Gwen McClain. Carolyn leaves behind two sons, Pat McCaig and wife Lisa, Chris McCaig and wife Wendy; seven grandchildren, Carol Ann Gibbs, Caleb McCaig, Stormy Miller, Jason Kilgore, Caitlin McCaig, Kristen McCaig, and Caroline McCaig.

Carolyn was born on July 15, 1935 and was raised in DeRidder, La. She married Tom, her high school sweetheart and love of her life and husband for fifty-three years. Carolyn and Tom spent many years traveling to Tom's Army postings while raising their two sons. She went back to college, graduating and receiving her teaching certificate. She spent over twenty years teaching elementary school in Lampasas, Texas. After retiring, Carol and Tom moved back to their hometown of DeRidder where they enjoyed spending time with brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces as well as visits from children and grandchildren. Carolyn also became involved in adult literacy efforts in DeRidder continuing her passion for teaching.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11:00 AM, at the Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.