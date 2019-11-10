Charles Evelyn Holmes

Service Information
Chaddick Funeral Home
1931 N Pine St
Deridder, LA
70634
(337)-460-5945
Obituary
Charles Evelyn Holmes, 92, of Katy, TX, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Katy, TX. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9 from 11am until time of service at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 9 at 2pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Old Cypress Cemetery.
Mrs. Holmes is survived by her three sons, James Alva Holmes of Princeton, TX, JT Holmes & Susie of Lake Charles, LA and Joseph Lee Holmes & Pam of Katy, TX; four grandchildren, Jason Holmes, Leigh Ann Holmes, Karalee Mariah Holmes and Elizabeth Xuan Holmes; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn T. Holmes, Sr.; and two sons, Glenn T. Holmes, Jr. and David Wayne Holmes.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019
