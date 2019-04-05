Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charley L. Hitchens, Jr., 87, of DeRidder, entered into eternal rest at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA on March 29, 2019. He was born June 5, 1931 to Charley L. Hitchens, Sr. and Edna Moore in Slaughter, LA.

Charley was a devoted husband to his late wife, Lenora for 65 years. He began his working life serving his country in the US Air Force. He later taught in the Beauregard Parish School System, which was his passion. After retiring from teaching, Charley served as a member of the Beauregard Parish School Board. He was an active member of the NAACP, served on the board of Beauregard Community Action Association, and was a member of the Beauregard Parish Concerned Citizens Group.

As a devoted member of the Catholic Church he was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, gave his service in the choir, was a lector, taught catechism, and served as a Eucharistic minister.

He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Charley L. Hitchens III (Juanita), Michael Hitchens, Sr. (Dorothy), and Sheldon Hitchens (Sharon), all of DeRidder, LA; two daughters, Carolyn Staten of Fort Worth, TX and Marvis Collor (Kelvin) of DeRidder, LA; adopted sister, Jackie H. Taylor of Baton Rouge; brothers Joseph Hitchens and Thomas Hitchens of Baton Rouge, LA.; in-laws, Earl and Elaine Bourgeois, Marion St. Amant, Lois and Russell Aikens, Sr., and George Brown all of Baton Rouge, LA; extended family, Frank and Fran Mayes, and Voney and Mary Miller all of DeRidder, LA; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lenora A. Hitchens; son, Stephan Hitchens; parents, Charley L. Hitchens, Sr. and Edna Moore; adopted brother, Johnny Hairston; sister, Alice Jackson; brother, Alonzo Hitchens.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Blankenship Drive in DeRidder, LA on April 6, 2019. Service will include visitation from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM, Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM, and the funeral mass will begin at 11:00 AM to be officiated by Rev. Jude Brunnert, M.S. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.

3178 Hwy 190 West

Deridder , LA 70634

Funeral Home Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

