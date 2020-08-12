Charlie Monroe Sandefer, 75, Manvel, Texas, passed away on August 5, 2020 in Manvel, Texas. Burial will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Jasper, Texas. Arrangements by J. Robinson & Sons of Manvel, Texas.

Charlie Monroe Sandefer was born in Jasper, Texas to Monroe and Gennie Sandefer on October 23, 1944. He attended Jasper Elementary. He resided in Jasper, Texas, DeRidder, Louisiana and his final home was in Manvel, Texas. He was a loving and devoted Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He loved everyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Preceding him in death: His parents, Monroe and Gennie Sandefer; Niece, Debra Lynn Myers; Niece, Shelia Myers Dixson; Brother in law, H.C. Myers; Sister, Erma Jean Sandefer Myers; Niece, Linda Janelle Sandefer Guinn. Charlie Monroe Sandefer is survived by his Sister, Lillie Sandefer of Manvel, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family of Charlie Monroe Sandefer wish to extend our sincere thanks to our family and friends during this time.



