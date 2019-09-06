Cherie Suzanne (Spicer) Murr

Guest Book
  • "Cherie was such a special part of my life. She was loving,..."
    - Rachel Aguillard
Service Information
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA
70634
(337)-463-9996
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sebille Funeral Home
Port Barre, LA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Sebille Funeral Home
Port Barre, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Port Barre, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cherie Suzanne Spicer Murr, 39, of Port Barre, Louisiana, passed peacefully from this earthly home on Friday, August 30, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Cherie is survived by her husband, Joshua Murr; her daughters, Elizabeth Ronica Hartzell and Jolie Colette Murr. Their youngest daughter, Lila Clair Murr preceded her in death as did her maternal grandparents, James and Betty Whiteley; her dad, Ronald Stailey; her father, Claude Spicer; and her husband, Frederick James Hartzell.
She is also survived by her parents, Janie and Jesse Williams of Arkansas; one aunt and uncle, Doralyn Whiteley Hall and COL. (Ret.) Ronald Hall; her in-laws, C.J. and Karen Vining; sister-in-laws, Jessica Vining and Jill Vining; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins from Port Barre, Louisiana.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, Louisiana. Funeral service will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Wayne Squyres will officiate. Burial will be at Cooper Cemetery in Merryville, Louisiana.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Deridder, LA   (337) 463-9996
funeral home direction icon