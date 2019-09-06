Cherie Suzanne Spicer Murr, 39, of Port Barre, Louisiana, passed peacefully from this earthly home on Friday, August 30, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Cherie is survived by her husband, Joshua Murr; her daughters, Elizabeth Ronica Hartzell and Jolie Colette Murr. Their youngest daughter, Lila Clair Murr preceded her in death as did her maternal grandparents, James and Betty Whiteley; her dad, Ronald Stailey; her father, Claude Spicer; and her husband, Frederick James Hartzell.
She is also survived by her parents, Janie and Jesse Williams of Arkansas; one aunt and uncle, Doralyn Whiteley Hall and COL. (Ret.) Ronald Hall; her in-laws, C.J. and Karen Vining; sister-in-laws, Jessica Vining and Jill Vining; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins from Port Barre, Louisiana.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, Louisiana. Funeral service will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Wayne Squyres will officiate. Burial will be at Cooper Cemetery in Merryville, Louisiana.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019