Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl McLeod. View Sign Service Information Snider Funeral Home 205 West Harrison Street Dequincy , LA 70633 (337)-786-6000 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Snider Funeral Home 205 West Harrison Street Dequincy , LA 70633 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Snider Funeral Home 205 West Harrison Street Dequincy , LA 70633 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Ann (Moses) McLeod, 75, of DeQuincy passed away into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She was born to her late parents, Thurston Moses and Eula Gill Ewing on October 12, 1943 in DeRidder.

She was a proud graduate of DeQuincy High School and Northwestern State University. Prior to retiring, Cheryl worked for Glen A. James Attorney at Law Office for over 30 years as a Legal Secretary. She loved to read, watch Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune, and most of all loved to talk or text her family and friends. She even would tell her family about all her friend's family and grandchildren. Cheryl loved music and watching old movies. She enjoyed when her friends would stop by to see her, and loved more than anything else, her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two children, Patti Bonin and husband Keith of DeQuincy, Roy McLeod and wife Stephanie of Sour Lake, TX; three sisters, Gwen Keran of Pace, FL, Norma Hackler and husband Craig of Austin, TX, Kathy Nafe and husband Bob of Marshall, TX; five grandchildren, Nikki Bonin, Darci Bonin, Logan McLeod, Landon McLeod, Luke McLeod; her cousin, Patsy Raiford and husband Ed of DeRidder; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Roy and Lizzie Gill; and one granddaughter, Jordan Lynn McLeod.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with Cheryl's cousin, Bro. Coy Raiford officiating. Visitation will be prior to the Celebration on Saturday at the funeral home, beginning at 12:00pm. A private burial will be held at a later date, at Smyrna Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Methodist Children's Home, P.O. Box 929, Ruston, LA. 71273 or the . Words of comfort may be shared with the family at Cheryl Ann (Moses) McLeod, 75, of DeQuincy passed away into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She was born to her late parents, Thurston Moses and Eula Gill Ewing on October 12, 1943 in DeRidder.She was a proud graduate of DeQuincy High School and Northwestern State University. Prior to retiring, Cheryl worked for Glen A. James Attorney at Law Office for over 30 years as a Legal Secretary. She loved to read, watch Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune, and most of all loved to talk or text her family and friends. She even would tell her family about all her friend's family and grandchildren. Cheryl loved music and watching old movies. She enjoyed when her friends would stop by to see her, and loved more than anything else, her grandchildren.She is survived by her two children, Patti Bonin and husband Keith of DeQuincy, Roy McLeod and wife Stephanie of Sour Lake, TX; three sisters, Gwen Keran of Pace, FL, Norma Hackler and husband Craig of Austin, TX, Kathy Nafe and husband Bob of Marshall, TX; five grandchildren, Nikki Bonin, Darci Bonin, Logan McLeod, Landon McLeod, Luke McLeod; her cousin, Patsy Raiford and husband Ed of DeRidder; and a host of nieces and nephews.Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Roy and Lizzie Gill; and one granddaughter, Jordan Lynn McLeod.A Celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with Cheryl's cousin, Bro. Coy Raiford officiating. Visitation will be prior to the Celebration on Saturday at the funeral home, beginning at 12:00pm. A private burial will be held at a later date, at Smyrna Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Methodist Children's Home, P.O. Box 929, Ruston, LA. 71273 or the . Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonsnider.com. Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close