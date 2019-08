Minister Chester Johnson, ninety-four, formerly of DeRidder, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Oakwood Retirement Center, Brooksville, Mississippi.Chester was a well-known dairy farmer in Beauregard Parish for fifty years, before his retirement.He was also an ordained minister of the Gospel, which he dearly loved to preach and teach. Being a Christian was a way of life for him.Chester leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of sixty-eight years, Mae Johnson, three sons, Kenneth (Fern), Brooksville, Mississippi, Alan (Pam), Dumas Arkansas and Curtis (Sharon), DeRidder, Louisiana. Four daughters, Barbara (Fred) Toews, St. Mary's, Ontario, Carol (Chester) Esau, Dumas Arkansas, Dianne (Duane) Smith, DeRidder, Louisiana presently missionaries in Uganda, Africa, and Marge (Wayne) Litwiller, DeRidder, Louisiana. Thirty-four grandchildren and eighty great grandchildren.Viewing will be Saturday, August 31, at Highland Mennonite Church, Highway 171 South, DeRidder, from two pm until five pm. The funeral will be Sunday, September 1, at Southern Magnolia Mennonite Church, 2800 Highway 26, DeRidder at ten am.Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com/