Funeral services for Chester Gene Manley will be held at the Friendship Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Johnny Johnson, Bro. Tim Cooley and Bro. John Gray officiating. Interment will be at the Whitaker Cemetery, in DeRidder, LA following services, under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2nd from 10 A.M. until time of service at the church.

Gene was born on December 19, 1930 to Ernest and Grace Mildred Vanover Manley in Mississippi County, Arkansas. He passed away peacefully in the care of his granddaughter, Brittani on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home in New Caney, TX.

Mr. Manley retired from the United States Air Force in 1975 as a Chief Master Sergeant. After his military career he became a teacher for the Central Texas College. He volunteered for sixteen years with a group called "Campers on Missions", where he helped build churches for small congregations. He was also active with the Louisiana Chapter and then went to Kansas and organized a chapter there. This work meant a lot to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Grace Manley and wife, Freda F. Manley.

He is survived by his son, Neil Manley; daughter, Dora Lejeune; grandchildren, Brittani & David Tooke and their children, Trey, Brianna and Ryan of Texas, Shaunna & Rob Reiter and their children, Robbie and Clara of Colorado and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

