Chrissie Joann Dickens
Chrissie Joann Dickens, 77, of DeRidder, LA passed from this life to her Heavenly home August 5, 2020.  Visitation will be Saturday, August 8 from 11am-12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be Saturday, August 8 at 12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home.  Interment will be at Beauregard Cemetery.  Rev. Clyde Snider will officiate.

Chrissie is survived by her three daughters, Virginia Stephens of Many, LA, Carol Frazier & Dennis of Newbury Park, CA, and Cathy Bailey & Robert of DeRidder, LA; three sons, Joseph Colletti, Jr. of DeRidder, LA, Sammy Colletti of Monroe, LA, and Anthony Colletti of Monroe, LA; nine grandchildren, Brandi, Russell, Pamela, Mandi, Coty, Misty, Robert, Brandon, and Kallie; Thirteen great- grandchildren; and one sister, Marsha Dominquez of Fresno, CA. She loved sewing, making quilts and knit hats for her family and friends, and playing bingo at the nursing home.  She was the Mardi Gras queen twice at the nursing home.  Everyone loved Chrissie everywhere she went!

Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com

Published in Deridder Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chaddick Funeral Home
1931 N Pine St
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 460-5945
