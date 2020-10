Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Christine's life story with friends and family

Share Christine's life story with friends and family

Funeral service for Christine Stracener Prather, 70, of Singer, Louisiana will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lone Start Baptist Church, 781 Lone Star Church Rd, Sugartown, LA, 70662. Burial will follow in Smyrna/Cole Cemetery, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store