Funeral services for Cindy Kaye Kemp, 71, of Pitkin will be held at the Six Mile Pentecostal Church in Pitkin, LA on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Louis Roberts officiating. Interment will be at the Blue Branch Cemetery, in Pitkin, LA following services.
Visitation will be held on July 1st from 12 P.M. until time of service at the church.
Cindy was born on November 1, 1947 to Robert and Audi Lott Whitall in Granite City, IL. She passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Pitkin, LA.
Mrs. Cindy lived in Pitkin for approximately 40 years. She loved flowers, gardening and her dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Kemp; stepsons, Thomas J. Kemp Jr., and wife Linda and Jessie D. Kemp & wife Glenda; daughters, Tina McIntyre, Toni Comeaux and Sandy Comeaux; sister, Mary Spell granddaughters, Brandi Brickey & Trinity and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com/.
Published in Deridder Daily News from June 29 to July 6, 2019