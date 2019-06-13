Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Send Flowers Obituary

Clay Curtis Kinchen was born in Thibodeaux, LA on August 1, 1970 to Annette Carruth Kinchen and Curtis "Butch" Kinchen. He passed away on June 8, 2019 while fishing on Hubbard Creek Lake in Breckenridge, TX. He was doing something he loved and had one bass in the livewell.

He graduated from Hicks High School in 1988 and attended McNeese State University where he majored in Environmental Science.

Clay enjoyed being outdoors and spent much of his life in the woods or on the water. He loved watching the Saints and LSU sports and was rarely seen without an LSU cap.

Clay worked in the oil field as a mud engineer for over 20 years and owned several businesses. He was previously married to his high school sweetheart Alicia Roy Kinchen and they shared two children, Ashlie Kinchen Dunn and Mitchell Kinchen.

His goal in life was to see his children succeed. Within the last year he was able to help his daughter become a business owner and his son a high school and college graduate.

He is preceded in death by grandparents Avis Carruth of LaCamp LA and Curtis and Marie Kinchen of Thibodeaux.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Ashlie Dunn (Corey) of Elmer, Mitchell Kinchen of LaCamp, former wife Alicia Kinchen of LaCamp, mother Annette Ensley of Leesville, father Butch Kinchen of North Carolina, Brother Scott Kinchen of Leesville and grandpa Jr. Carruth of LaCamp.

A time for the family and friends of Clay to visit and view pictures was held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at LaCamp Church of God.

A short graveside service in the church cemetery was held at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Clay Curtis Kinchen was born in Thibodeaux, LA on August 1, 1970 to Annette Carruth Kinchen and Curtis "Butch" Kinchen. He passed away on June 8, 2019 while fishing on Hubbard Creek Lake in Breckenridge, TX. He was doing something he loved and had one bass in the livewell.He graduated from Hicks High School in 1988 and attended McNeese State University where he majored in Environmental Science.Clay enjoyed being outdoors and spent much of his life in the woods or on the water. He loved watching the Saints and LSU sports and was rarely seen without an LSU cap.Clay worked in the oil field as a mud engineer for over 20 years and owned several businesses. He was previously married to his high school sweetheart Alicia Roy Kinchen and they shared two children, Ashlie Kinchen Dunn and Mitchell Kinchen.His goal in life was to see his children succeed. Within the last year he was able to help his daughter become a business owner and his son a high school and college graduate.He is preceded in death by grandparents Avis Carruth of LaCamp LA and Curtis and Marie Kinchen of Thibodeaux.Left to cherish his memory are his children Ashlie Dunn (Corey) of Elmer, Mitchell Kinchen of LaCamp, former wife Alicia Kinchen of LaCamp, mother Annette Ensley of Leesville, father Butch Kinchen of North Carolina, Brother Scott Kinchen of Leesville and grandpa Jr. Carruth of LaCamp.A time for the family and friends of Clay to visit and view pictures was held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at LaCamp Church of God.A short graveside service in the church cemetery was held at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Published in Deridder Daily News from June 13 to June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close