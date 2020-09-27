Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1st at First Baptist Church of DeRidder for Clydell Hanchey Elliott 87, of DeRidder. Mrs. Elliott born on December 29, 1932 and passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital, Lafayette, LA. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1st from 11:00 – 1:00PM. The Reverend George Lee Glass, Jr. will officiate at 1:00PM. Burial will follow in Dry Creek Cemetery.
Clydell retired from Beauregard Parish Assessors Office after 37 years and served as Secretary Treasurer for Beauregard Association of Retarded Citizens. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Louisiana Assessors Ladies Auxiliary and served on the Louisiana Assessor Insurance Committee. Clydell treasured nothing more than spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing dominos, traveling and was admired by all.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Elliott, daughter Rendi Elliott, parents Jewel Howell and Clyde C. Hanchey, brothers Bert Hanchey and Jerald Hanchey.
Survivors include four sons, Eddie Elliott (Joyce) of Marrero, LA, Gary C. Elliott of Lafayette, LA, Mark S. Elliott (Melissa) of DeRidder, LA and David Shannon Elliott (Vicki) of Sunset, LA. One sister Chyrel Lewis of Baton Rouge, four grandchildren, Sara Elliott Cooper (Jayme), Kallie Elliott Holt (Justin), David Ryan Elliott (Taylor) Robert Cole Elliott, eleven great grandchildren, Parker Williams, Kinley Cooper, Kollins Cooper, Alleigh Holt, Tanner Davis, Sydney Davis, Ellie Holt, Jayden Shamburger, Reece Elliott, Rendi Elliott and Hayes Elliott. She is also survived by her beloved stepmother Joyce Hanchey and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Mrs. Elliott may be given to St. Mary's Residential Training Center, P.O. Drawer 7768, Alexandria, LA 71306 or online at stmarysalexandria.org
