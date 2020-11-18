Cory Taylor, 32, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



He was a bright light to all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.



Those left to cherish his memory are the mother of his children, Ashli Warren of Rosepine, LA; sons, Paxten and Jaxon Taylor, both of Rosepine, LA; mother, Judi Glass Taylor and Bob Lester of Pineville, LA; father, Larry Taylor and Linda Young of DeRidder, LA; brother, Cody Taylor and Eden Solinski of Rosepine, LA; sisters, Christi Taylor Priest and Rodney of Mabelvale, AR, Chariti Taylor and Brent Hartwick of Cabot, AR; maternal grandparents, James R. Glass and Mary of Alexandria, LA; paternal grandparents, Elvis Taylor and Beverly of Jonesboro, AR; aunts and uncles, Vicki Glass Pylant and Jeff of Shreveport, LA, Allen and Sue Taylor of Paragould, AR; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother George Glass will officiate the service. The family requests that all guests wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.





