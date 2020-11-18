1/1
Cory Taylor
Cory Taylor, 32, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He was a bright light to all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are the mother of his children, Ashli Warren of Rosepine, LA; sons, Paxten and Jaxon Taylor, both of Rosepine, LA; mother, Judi Glass Taylor and Bob Lester of Pineville, LA; father, Larry Taylor and Linda Young of DeRidder, LA; brother, Cody Taylor and Eden Solinski of Rosepine, LA; sisters, Christi Taylor Priest and Rodney of Mabelvale, AR, Chariti Taylor and Brent Hartwick of Cabot, AR; maternal grandparents, James R. Glass and Mary of Alexandria, LA; paternal grandparents, Elvis Taylor and Beverly of Jonesboro, AR; aunts and uncles, Vicki Glass Pylant and Jeff of Shreveport, LA, Allen and Sue Taylor of Paragould, AR; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother George Glass will officiate the service. The family requests that all guests wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.


Published in Deridder Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
