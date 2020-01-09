Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Earl Jackson. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM New Life Church Jasper , TX View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Life Church Jasper , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis Earl Jackson, 54, of Newton, TX, passed from this life on Thursday, January 2, 2020.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of ten years, Angela Marie Jackson of Newton, TX; daughter, Tresa Irene Jackson of Newton, TX; brothers, Timothy Jackson and fianceé, Carrie Breneman of Spring, TX, Derrick Lamar Jackson of Houston, TX; sisters, Alonia Samuel and Arthur of Bon Wier, TX, Betty Bell and Henry of Houston, TX, Brenda Douglas and Anthony of Houston, TX, Ida Mae Sweet and Gregory of Bon Wier, TX, Lisa Mays and Billy of Jasper, TX, Sara Harris and Rodrick of Godly, TX, Gwen Jackson and Marlon of Houston, TX, Miranda Kay Percy and John Paul of Buna, TX, Marquita Jackson of Houston, TX, Lawanda McGrew and Freddy of Houston, TX, Denekia Phillips and Ameen of Houston, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Lorean Conner Jackson; niece, Leslie Mathis; nephew, Marcus Jackson.



Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM TO 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will continue Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9 AM until the time of funeral service at 11 AM at New Life Church in Jasper, TX. Brother Darwin Burks will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Jerome Hanks, Cordis Ashworth, Loran Foster, Earl Hanks, Floyd Peters and Eric Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wesley Conner, Max Clyde Price, Charles Ray Foster, Clyde D. Connor, Weyman Brown, Derrick L. Jackson, Henry Bell, Michael Gunter, Jay Gunter, Ronnie Irvin, Shane Risley, Timothy Jackson, Nicholas Foster, Larry "Pop" Foster and Bobby Spikes. Burial will follow at Ford Cemetery in Newton, TX.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.







Published in Deridder Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020

