

Curtis Wayne Wolf, 75, of Rosepine, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020.



Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Marty Ray Wolfe of DeRidder, LA, Johnny McCollough of Pitkin, LA; daughters, Sandy Guillory and Tim of Pickering, LA, Susan Crawford and Gary of Rosepine, LA, Sharon Wolfe of DeRidder, LA, Shelly Pilgrim and Vincent of Shreveport, LA; brothers, Ernest Michael Wolfe, Jr. and Mike Wolfe and Debbie, all of Woodworth, LA; sisters, Gracie Mayo of DeVille, LA, Marilyn Rachal and David of Boyce, LA; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Vera Wolfe.



A private memorial service will be held. Brother Mike Burkes will officiate the service. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Crawford, Vincent Pilgrim, Thomas Ramsey and Tim Guillory.



The family wishes to thank the Rosepine Retirement and Therapy staff for their compassion and care, also a very special thank you to Susan and Gary Crawford for everything you have done during this difficult time.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.









