Dale H. Hershey, 89, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, September, 25, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Patrick "Rick" Hershey of Merryville, LA, Brent Hershey of Otis, CO; brothers, Dee Hershey and Pat of Flagstaff, AZ, Jimmie Hershey and Gay of Forgan, OK, Terry Hershey and Karen of Dallas, TX, Walter Libick of Merryville, LA; sister, Retta Rahm and Bill of Yuma, CO; granddaughter, Staci Hershey Davis and Greg of DeQuincy, LA; grandsons, Cy Hershey of Sterling, CO, James Hershey of Merryville, LA, Coy Hershey and Erin of Yuma, CO; great grandchildren, McKenzie, Maci, Marley, Sky, Ryder and Rowen; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Ingland Hershey; parents, James and Julia Hershey and Rose Hershey.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Reverend Laraine Waughtal will officiate the service.
