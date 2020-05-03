Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna Goins. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Deanna Goins, 76, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020.



Deanna graduated from nursing school and began her nursing career in 1975.

During her career, she cared for patients in Longview, Crowley, Fort Polk and DeRidder. Many people remember her warm and caring ways. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 58 years, Aubrey "George" Goins of DeRidder, LA; son, Thomas Ray Goins of Leesville, LA; daughter, Sherry Tilley and Jerry of DeRidder, LA; brother, Ralph Tom Sawin and Brenda of Whiteboro, TX; eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Goins; parents, Ralph and Lesta Sawin.



Brother George Lee Glass will officiate the private service. Pallbearers will be Blaze Goins, David Gotte, Josh Young, William Moreland, Casey Tilley and Mark Maddox.



The family would like to express thanks to Rosepine Nursing Home and all their staff, Brighton Bridge Hospice, Dr. Pandya and Dr. Farquhar for all the care and support during Deanna's illness.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.







Published in Deridder Daily News on May 3, 2020

