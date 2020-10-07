Debbie Renee Wilson Draper, 57, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.



Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Daniel Richard Draper of Pitkin, LA; daughters, Terri Renee Draper of DeRidder, LA, Monica Wilson of Moss Bluff, LA; mother, Helen Wilson of DeRidder, LA; brother, Ricky Wilson of DeRidder, LA; sisters, Shelia Duncan, Kim Simmons and Tony, Kerry Lack, Anna Richmond and Dale, all of DeRidder, LA; ten grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father Gary Wilson; niece, Megan Lack.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother George Lee Glass will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Baron Lack, Dylan Draper, Ethan Mancil, Baron Mancil, Bryan Mobley, James Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers will be Triton Mancil, Jaydrian Draper. Burial will follow at Newlin Cemetery in Singer, LA.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



