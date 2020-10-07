1/1
Debbie Renee Wilson Draper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Renee Wilson Draper, 57, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Daniel Richard Draper of Pitkin, LA; daughters, Terri Renee Draper of DeRidder, LA, Monica Wilson of Moss Bluff, LA; mother, Helen Wilson of DeRidder, LA; brother, Ricky Wilson of DeRidder, LA; sisters, Shelia Duncan, Kim Simmons and Tony, Kerry Lack, Anna Richmond and Dale, all of DeRidder, LA; ten grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Gary Wilson; niece, Megan Lack.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother George Lee Glass will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Baron Lack, Dylan Draper, Ethan Mancil, Baron Mancil, Bryan Mobley, James Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers will be Triton Mancil, Jaydrian Draper. Burial will follow at Newlin Cemetery in Singer, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved