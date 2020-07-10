Deborah Denise Guillory, 52, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8 from 2-5pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, July 10 at 11am at Beauregard Cemetery. Rev. Lynn Clayton will officiate.
Debbie is survived by her mom, Theresa Guillory of DeRidder, LA; three sisters, Kathey Guillory of DeRidder, LA, Becky Guillory of Haughton, LA, and Karen Guillory of DeRidder, LA; two brothers, Doug Guillory & Lanette of Boise, ID and Danny Guillory of DeRidder, LA; two nieces, Natalie Ball & Phillip of Haughton, LA and Karen "K.T." Guillory of Springfield, OR; and one nephew, Mark Mitchell of Iowa, LA.
She is preceded in death by her father, Larry G. Guillory; and her brother, Michael "Mikey" Guillory.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com