Debra (Debbie) Denise Alexander was born to William Alexander Sr. and Barbara Hamaker Alexander on October 6, 1957 in Leesville, LA and passed away on October 6, 2019 in Ruston, LA.



Debbie was a graduate of Fort Myers High School, and attended Edison College. She visited Ruston, LA and fell in love with it and moved there from Fort Myers, FL.



She worked at Chance Day Care, and kept many children for years after school. Then, she went to work for Lincoln Parish School Board as a teacher's aide at Ruston Junior High School, and Cook Baptist Church where she was a member.



Debbie is survived by her mother Barbara Hamaker Bowles of DeRidder, La, her brother Vaughn Alexander Jr. of Margate, FL, uncle clifford Alexander (Judy) of Roswell, GA, aunt Francis Alexander Miller of Albany, GA, aunt Judy Hamaker McCullough (Randell) of Moss Bluff, LA, uncle Jackie Hamaker (Margie) of Pasadena, TX, extended family Steve and Bunny Woods and family of Leesville, LA. As well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her dad William Alexander Sr., grandparents Clark and Dovie McRae Hamaker, grandparents Med and Dottie Alexander, great Grandmother Naomi McRae, Dale Hamaker (Chlora), Glenn Alexander, Shirley Alexander (Joyce), and Peggy Koon (Floyd).



Services were held at Old Anacoco Baptist Church on East Hawthorne Road in Leesville on October 12, 2019.

Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 27, 2019

