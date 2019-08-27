Dennis Allen Bailey, 57, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 36 years, Sharon Simpson Bailey of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Melton Ray Bailey and Lisa of DeRidder, LA and Marvin DeWayne Bailey and Carmon of DeRidder, LA; sister, Cynthia McDougle and Kenneth of DeRidder, LA; father-in-law, Willie A. Simpson of DeRidder, LA; sister-in-law, Charol Simpson of DeRidder, LA; aunt, Freida Snapp of DeRidder, LA; nephews, Danny, Ryan, Blake, Bailey, Blaine, and Billy; nieces, Amanda, Paige, and Amanda B.; and a host of great nephews, great nieces, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Alice Bailey; mother-in-law, Judy Rae Simpson; and brother-in-law, William A. Simpson, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Christway Church in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Christway Church in DeRidder, LA. Pastor Vic Warrick will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Ryan Bailey, Danny Bailey, Tim Austin, Harold Goodeaux, Dakota Neal and Andy Welch. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019