Dewell Jefferson Campbell
Dewell Jefferson Campbell, 87, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Dewell opened Campbell's Supply in Merrvyille, LA in 1968. He worked behind the counter for many years before passing the torch to his son Ralph.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Glen Campbell of DeRidder, LA, Ralph Campbell of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Jeanice Burrell and John of Jasper, TX, Connie Bentivegna and Pete of Covington, LA; sisters, Gaila Siebe of Newton, TX, Mary Wunschel of Meryville, LA; nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-seven years, Mildred Simmons Campbell; grandsons, Russell Campbell, Jeffrey Campbell; brother, JL Campbell; sisters, Delia Phelps, Hazel Harrington.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, LA. Brother Clyde Snyder will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be William Greninger, Roger Harrington, Pete Bentivegna, John Burrell, Greg Wunschel, Ricky Wunschel, Ricky Wunschel, Aaron Wunschel, Glen Cade Campbell. Burial will follow at Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.




Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
