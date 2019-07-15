Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Bjorklund. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Lee Lois Bjorklund, 78, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Donna married Neal in Marathon, Iowa in 1959. They moved to Louisiana in November 1961. She worked a few years on O'Neal's Egg Farm where her husband was the manager and she was a housewife and excellent baker. Many evenings she would have a special treat baked for her children when they came in after school. She loved dogs and birds and supported the humane society. She was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. She was a kind and sweet person who was loved dearly by many. She took care of others and sacrificed a lot of her needs and wants to ensure everyone else would be happy. There will never be anyone else like her to us.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Bradley Bjorklund and Jaclyn of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Roxanne Thornton and Mike of DeRidder, LA and Renae Pitre and Joey of DeRidder, LA; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two more on the way; her dog, Gypsy and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Neal Bjorklund; infant son, Mark Arlo Bjorklund; and her parents, Clarence and Edith Lundberg.

Graveside Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 15, 2019, at Whitaker Cemetery in DeRidder, LA. Reverend Paul Bell will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Brandon Fuselier, Sean Fuselier, Tyler Bjorklund, Tanner Bjorklund, Trent Bjorklund, Lance Grant and Barrett Simmons.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Donna Lee Lois Bjorklund, 78, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Friday, July 12, 2019.Donna married Neal in Marathon, Iowa in 1959. They moved to Louisiana in November 1961. She worked a few years on O'Neal's Egg Farm where her husband was the manager and she was a housewife and excellent baker. Many evenings she would have a special treat baked for her children when they came in after school. She loved dogs and birds and supported the humane society. She was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. She was a kind and sweet person who was loved dearly by many. She took care of others and sacrificed a lot of her needs and wants to ensure everyone else would be happy. There will never be anyone else like her to us.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Bradley Bjorklund and Jaclyn of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Roxanne Thornton and Mike of DeRidder, LA and Renae Pitre and Joey of DeRidder, LA; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two more on the way; her dog, Gypsy and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Neal Bjorklund; infant son, Mark Arlo Bjorklund; and her parents, Clarence and Edith Lundberg.Graveside Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 15, 2019, at Whitaker Cemetery in DeRidder, LA. Reverend Paul Bell will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Brandon Fuselier, Sean Fuselier, Tyler Bjorklund, Tanner Bjorklund, Trent Bjorklund, Lance Grant and Barrett Simmons.Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Published in Deridder Daily News from July 15 to July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close