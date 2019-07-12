Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Springer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris LaNell Renfro Springer, 79, passed peacefully from this life with a smile on her face July 10th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents James C. and Edna Renfro and her brother Fred Renfro. She is survived by her son Lyndall Springer and daughter Reneé DeCamp. She is also survived by her loving sisters Wilda Allen, Louise Hudson, Pat Goebel, and sister-in-law Mrs. Fred (Ruby) Renfro.

Doris had a strong lifelong belief in the Lord. She was known by many for the big smile that she greeted everyone with.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of the medical, patient care staff, and friends in the Beauregard-Vernon region who had a part in helping Doris through the many years she lived there.

A special thanks to those at Woodlands who cared for and befriended her this last year.

A private memorial service was held Friday, July 12, 2019. Published in Deridder Daily News from July 12 to July 20, 2019

