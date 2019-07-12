Doris Springer

Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss I'm going to miss her loved taken care..."
    - Heather Strother
  • "I just found out about Ms.Doris Im so sorry Lyndall. I..."
    - Serena Burge
  • "We love you and your smile. We will alsways remember how..."
    - Jody Bowie
Service Information
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville
601 South Fourth Street
Leesville, LA
71446
(337)-238-1358
Obituary
Send Flowers

Doris LaNell Renfro Springer, 79, passed peacefully from this life with a smile on her face July 10th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents James C. and Edna Renfro and her brother Fred Renfro. She is survived by her son Lyndall Springer and daughter Reneé DeCamp. She is also survived by her loving sisters Wilda Allen, Louise Hudson, Pat Goebel, and sister-in-law Mrs. Fred (Ruby) Renfro.
Doris had a strong lifelong belief in the Lord. She was known by many for the big smile that she greeted everyone with.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of the medical, patient care staff, and friends in the Beauregard-Vernon region who had a part in helping Doris through the many years she lived there.
A special thanks to those at Woodlands who cared for and befriended her this last year.
A private memorial service was held Friday, July 12, 2019.
Published in Deridder Daily News from July 12 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.