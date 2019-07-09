Doris Anne White, 87, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jimmy White and Beverly of Rosepine, LA; daughter, Susan Cook and John of Iowa City, IA; grandchildren, Missy Coram, J.W. White, Jessica Williams, Stefanie Cook, Josh White, Steven White, Jeremy White, Jill James, and David James; great grandchildren, Joseph Coram, Haley Coram, Melanie White, Ariel White, Jaidyn James, Russell James, Thomas James, Breanna Burge, Kaydence Burge, Paul Burge, Cameron Noacker, Jonathan Williams, Gretchen Mengerink, Fiona White, Bruce White, Evangeline White, Henry White and Drew Scott; and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby White; parents, Wilfred and Mildred Towers; and sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Hank Fulbright.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from July 9 to July 16, 2019