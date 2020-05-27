Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Smith "Dotsy" Downs. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bilbo and Roberts St. Church of Christ DeRidder , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bilbo and Roberts St. Church of Christ DeRidder , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dotsy"



Dotsy was a 1957 graduate of DeRidder High School, where she earned many honors including being part of the All State basketball team. She was the epitome of a Fine Christian Woman. Her comforting and understanding ways earned her the title, Ladies Mentor in the community. In her free time, she loved to travel with her husband and cousin, write poetry and paint.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, James "Jimmy" Downs of DeRidder, LA; son, James David Downs and Melody of Rosepine, LA; daughter Jennifer Lyn Rodrigue and Clay of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Bo Smith and Marie of DeRidder, LA, Mark Smith and Wanda of DeRidder, LA; special cousin, June Franks of Kosciusko, MS; grandchildren, Cayley Christine Rodrigue and Jayden James "JJ" Downs; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Christine Smith; brother, Phillip Jeffery Smith.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bilbo and Roberts St. Church of Christ in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 also at Bilbo and Roberts St. Church of Christ in DeRidder, LA. Pastor Jay Alexander will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Bo Smith, Mark Smith, David Downs, Clay Rodrigue, David Castle and Jay Alexander. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.



The family would like to express gratitude to Jaci and Ashley and all the staff at Heart of Hospice for your compassion and love in this difficult time. They would also like to express a very special thank you to Megan Strother for all of your assistance during Dotsy's illness.



Donations can be made to the Magnolia Messenger in Dotsy's name at PO box 1578, Kosciusko, MS, 39090.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.







