Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral service 10:00 AM Adam's E.E. Stringer Funeral Home 111 S Margaret Ave Kirbyville , TX 75956

"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." (Matthew 5:4)

Douglas Edward McCracken of Kirbyville, Tx. gained his wings on May 12, 2020. Doug was born on January 31, 1964 in Lexington, South Carolina. He is preceded in death by his parents Robbie and Lola McCracken of Dry Creek La., grandson Matthew Garcia of Moss Bluff, La. and his uncles, aunts and cousins.

Doug was a man of God and loved attending church services at Dry Creek Baptist church when he could. He loved his beautiful wife Debbie Hyatt McCracken of 23 years more than anything. Doug enjoyed traveling and history. Wherever he went, he always made a friend from telling stories, giving advice, making you laugh with a joke or just simply putting a smile on your face. His hobbies included reading westerns books, fishing, listening to music and he was very talented at playing his harmonicas and singing like his dad. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all but has gained his wings and entered the Kingdom of Heaven with his parents, and grandson, and his uncles, aunts and many cousins.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife Debbie Hyatt McCracken of Kirbyville, Tx. His sister Paula and husband Danny Steech of Deridder, La. His Son Michael and wife Summer McCracken of Deridder, La., son Jordan and wife Brittney of Lake Charles, La., son Brandon and wife Stephanie Mossow of Moss Bluff, La., daughter Andrea Fontenot and Tammy Romano of Houma, La., daughter Chasty and husband Troy Fontenot of Longville, La., and daughter Lin and husband Shane Schexneider of Moss Bluff, La. His 6 grandchildren Lizzie Fontenot, Wyatt McCracken, Jayce Mossow, Alisa Fontenot, Drew Fontenot, and Angel Matthew Garcia. Also left to cherish his memory is his nephew Brandon and wife Jordan Roberts of Deridder La. and niece Misty and husband Duncan Clanton of Deridder, La. and many friends and family.

Family viewing will be held at E E Stringer Funeral Home located at 111 S. Margaret Ave. Kirbyville, Tx. 75956 from 5 to 6 pm on Friday, May 15. Regular viewing will follow from 6 to 8 pm. A Celebration of Life will resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 16 at E E Stringer Funeral home in Kirbyville, Tx followed by burial at Magnolia Strings Cemetery in Kirbyville, Tx. Flowers and donations are welcome at E E Stringer funeral home 111 S. Margaret ave. Kirbyville, Tx. 75956.

"Now you no longer have to imagine as you are surrounded by his Glory and dancing with Jesus."





