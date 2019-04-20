Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doyle Martin. View Sign

Funeral services for Doyle Dean Martin will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Sugartown Pentecostal Church with Reverends Tim Deason and Ryan Daigle officiating. Committal service will follow in the Buck Martin Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.

Visitation will be held in the Sugartown Pentecostal Church on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., then on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. in the church.

Doyle, 56, of DeRidder, entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born May 1, 1962 in DeRidder to the union of William Martin and Beverly Bjorklund Martin. He was a member of the Sugartown Pentecostal Church for many years. Doyle worked in the steel building construction as a carpenter and mechanism. He loved to trade things, building stuff, gardening was his most favorite pastime.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Beverly Martin; one brother, Jeff Martin; and one sister, Sandi Dowden.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are: his wife of 22 years, Nora "Lynette" Jones Martin of Sugartown; two sons, William (Haylee) Martin of Sugartown and Wesley Self of Dayton, Texas; six daughters, Courtney Thompson, Tamara (Mike) Cooley and Tabitha (Michael) McKnight all of Dry Creek, Katie Self of Dayton, Texas, Madison Self (Alex) Goodman of DeRidder and Kendra Martin (Eric Coker) of Shreveport; three brothers, Doug (Reba) Martin of Mittie, Bruce (Jerry Ann) Martin of Merryville and Eddie (Mitzi) Martin of DeRidder; one sister, Susan (Gary) Townson of Grant; eleven grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends.

110 S 12Th St

Oakdale , LA 71463

