
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
David Hickman, 81, of Knight Community, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David Hickman of Augusta, GA, Stephen Hickman & Artie, Dwight Hickman & Violet, Trollis Hickman & Christy, Grant Brazzle and Earliemae, all of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Gail Hickman of Savannah, GA, Sylvia Hickman of Somerville, TX, Marilyn Hampton of Houston, TX, Eyvonne Pitts of Killeen, TX, April Cockfield & Anthony of Ocala, FL, Angela Smith of Killeen, TX; brother, Jesse Hickman of Knight Community, LA; sister, Naomi Craig of Knight Community, LA; an array of grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Hickman; granddaughter, Chalisa Hampton; parents, Alexandar & Samantha Hickman; brothers, Charlie Hickman, Jack Hickman, Sam Hickman, Samuel Hickman, John Hickman, and Daniel Hickman; sisters, Carmen Brown, Ethel Turner, Ruth Simmons.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will continue at 9:00 AM at Grace Church in DeRidder, LA until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Brother George Lee Glass will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Dwight Hickman, D'Alan Hickman, DeMarcus Edmonson, Arvane Malone, DeAuntrae Mayes, Artis Carhee. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Hickman, Stephen Hickman, Dwight Hickman, Trollis Hickman, Daniel Hickman, and Grant Brazzle. Burial will follow at Almadane Cemetery in Almadane, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA
Published in Deridder Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020
