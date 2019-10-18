Earlea Ford, 85, of Kipling, LA, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17 from 4pm until time of service at Shiloh Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Friday, October 18 at 2pm at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery. Rev. Don Duplechain and Bro. Larry Singleton will officiate.
Earlea is survived by his two sons, Thomas Raymond Ford of DeRidder, LA and Kinnie Ray Ford of DeRidder, LA.
Earlea "Herk" graduated from Sugartown High School. He served four years in the U.S. Navy traveling throughout the world. He retired from the forestry industry working for Crosby, then Crown Zellerbach.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lucille Ford; his parents, Kinnie & Slettie Ford; and one brother, Harta Lee Ford.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2019