Edith Gail Hester Sadden, 84, of DeRidder, LA, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in DeRidder, LA. Edith Gail, the daughter of William Earl and Gladys (Crowder) Shirley was born on November 14, 1934, in Sugartown, Louisiana.Visitation will begin Friday, July 19, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Danny Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.Gail was a teacher for 28 years. She loved spending time with family and friends.Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Deen Carlton Sadden of DeRidder, LA; daughter, Michelle Hull of DeRidder, LA; two grandchildren, Ellen Gail Hull of DeRidder, and Dyllan Earl Whiddon of DeRidder, LA.Preceded in death by her parents, William Earl Shirley and Gladys Crowder Shirley, son, Jason Whiddon; brothers, Billy E. Shirley, Charles Shirley; sister-in-law, Henda Hines Shirley, husbands, Herbert Leach, and Marley Hester.In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, mailing address: P O Box 4196, Monroe, LA, 71211 or on the website at http://www.lbch.org/. Words of comfort may be expressed to the Sadden Family at www.labbymemorial.com.