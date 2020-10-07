1/1
Elaine Snow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Services for Elaine R. Snow, 89, of Tyler, TX, will be held on Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Forest Park West cemetery in Shreveport, LA under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Elaine Snow passed away on Oct 6 at home surrounded by her family.
Elaine was born May 7, 1931 in Manchester, OK to Sam & Velma Reneau.
Elaine graduated from Medford High School in Medford, OK and later completed her degree in nursing in Enid, OK. She met her husband, Dr. Walter T. Snow at the VA Hospital in Dallas, TX. They raised their family in Shreveport, LA while he worked at Willis Knighton Memorial Hospital and later in DeRidder, LA at Beauregard Memorial Hospital where they both worked. She loved to ride horses and spent much of her life riding.
Elaine was preceded in death by her father & mother, 3 brothers, Ellis, Winston & Philip; and 2 grandchildren, Andrew Michael Packer and Christopher Wade Snow.
Elaine is survived by four brothers Joe, Merlin, Paul & Steve, one sister Bonnie Cox, her 5 children, Lana Packer, Corwin Snow, Paul Snow, Sarah Jorden & Jeff Snow, 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
A memorial gathering will be held at 12:30 PM, Wednesday, October 7 outside at Rosewood Estates.
If desired, memorials may be made to Kainos-EV, a 501C3 Christian Ministry to help those who have been forced into prostitution find a new life, at www.kainos-ev.com/donate. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.

To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler
215 E. Front St.
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 592-6553
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved