Elnora Mae Daigle (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
70605
(337)-478-8687
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Obituary
Elnora Mae Daigle, 96, of Lake Charles, LA, died at 1:10 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 in her grandson's residence.

Mrs. Daigle was born May 30, 1923 in Hull, TX, was a native of Jennings, LA and a resident of Lake Charles for over seventy years. She was the owner of Elnora's Beauty Salon, until her retirement at the age of 75.

Mrs. Daigle is survived by her grandson, Wayne Joseph Daigle, Jr. and wife Becky of DeRidder; and her great-grandchildren and little angels, Tiffany Daigle, Allison Daigle, Trinity Nance, and Shaylynn Nance.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Joseph Daigle; son, Wayne Joseph Daigle; and siblings, Floyd and Marie.

Her funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 AM until the start of the service.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Deridder Daily News from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8, 2019
