Elnora Mae Daigle, 96, of Lake Charles, LA, died at 1:10 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 in her grandson's residence.
Mrs. Daigle was born May 30, 1923 in Hull, TX, was a native of Jennings, LA and a resident of Lake Charles for over seventy years. She was the owner of Elnora's Beauty Salon, until her retirement at the age of 75.
Mrs. Daigle is survived by her grandson, Wayne Joseph Daigle, Jr. and wife Becky of DeRidder; and her great-grandchildren and little angels, Tiffany Daigle, Allison Daigle, Trinity Nance, and Shaylynn Nance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Joseph Daigle; son, Wayne Joseph Daigle; and siblings, Floyd and Marie.
Her funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 AM until the start of the service.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8, 2019