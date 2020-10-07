Esmer "Wayne" Ahlstrom, Jr., 71, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, October 03, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born Oliver Hampton Smith Jr., the son of Oliver Hampton Smith, Sr. and Edna Lois Foy Smith on May 30, 1949, in Bossier City, Louisiana. His stepfather Esmer Wayne Ahlstrom, Sr. later adopted him.



Visitation will begin Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 12:00 noon until Funeral Service begins at 3:00 PM, at Highland Mennonite Church, 171 Mennonite Church Loop, in DeRidder, Louisiana with Minister Kevin Schmidt and Minister Larry Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Mennonite Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.



Esmer enlisted in the infantry and transferred to mechanic serving in the United States Marine Corp, while serving in Vietnam he was wounded and awarded the Purple Heart. He enlisted into the United State Army serving as a mechanic; he served in the military for over sixteen years. In his later years, he worked as an auto mechanic. He was a faithful member of the Highland Mennonite Church for thirteen years.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons Christopher Wayne Ahlstrom and wife Lorna of Bossier City, LA, Geoffrey Wayne Ahlstrom and wife Danielle of Bossier City, LA; daughters Susan Maglines Huddleston and husband Eric of Bossier City, LA, Juliet May Peevy of Bossier City, LA, Grace Ann Lowery and husband Cody of Bossier City, LA; brother Richard Ahlstrom of Shreveport, LA; two sisters Virginia "Kay" Ahlstrom of DeRidder, LA, Ellen Faye Ahlstrom of South Carolina; twelve grandchildren; special nieces Kim Gaspard and Gayle Gaspard, and nephew Michael Gaspard.



He is preceded in death by his mother Edna Lois Foy; father Oliver Hampton Smith, Jr.; adoptive father Esmer Wayne Ahlstrom, Sr.; three brothers Jerold Mike Ahlstrom, Gregory Ahlstrom, and David Ahlstrom.



Those honored to serve as pallbearer are Todd Allen Peevy, Jr., Brandon Christopher Ahlstrom, Ronnie Decker, Loren Classen, Dennis Boeckner and Miguel Nichols.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store